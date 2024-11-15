Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Larry Kudlow to remain at helm of FOX Business show amid Trump admin reports

The 'Kudlow' host served as the director of the National Economic Council during Trump’s first administration

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Larry Kudlow weighs in on the Fed’s latest rate cut post-election Video

Larry Kudlow weighs in on the Fed’s latest rate cut post-election

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow analyzes the 25-basis-point rate cut move by the Federal Reserve on ‘Special Report.’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — FOX Business host Larry Kudlow has no plans to leave his media role amid reports detailing that President-elect Trump was eyeing him for a position in the administration. 

"Larry Kudlow recently signed a new deal to continue hosting his eponymous program on FOX Business and has no plans to leave his current role helming one of the highest rated shows on the network," a Fox News Media spokesperson said Friday. 

Kudlow is the host of FOX Business’ "Kudlow," and previously served as the director of the National Economic Council under Trump’s first administration. He had been floated as a top contender to join Trump’s second administration, as reports spread that the former and upcoming president was eyeing him for a top economic role in his administration, such as ​​overseeing the Treasury Department or again reclaiming his role on the National Economic Council. 

Following Trump’s massive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris last week — when he swept the seven battleground states and earned 312 electoral votes and the popular vote — Kudlow praised Trump’s economic policies, shutting down criticisms that the second Trump administration would further drive inflation that spiraled under the Biden administration. 

LARRY KUDLOW: PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP IS MOVING AT WARP SPEED TO FORM HIS ADMINISTRATION

Larry Kudlow

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow attends Fox News Super Tuesday 2024 primary election coverage at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"The day after the election, on Wednesday, November 6, the stock market registered its largest rally in history. Mr. Trump is an avid follower of the stock market, as I can attest during his first term — when almost any time I went into the Oval Office, no matter what the agenda, his first question to me would be the stock market," Kudlow said earlier this week on "Kudlow." 

TRUMP GOES FULL MAGA AS HE PICKS ALLIES AND LOYALISTS TO FILL HIS SECOND ADMINISTRATION

"Stocks can change their minds, but Mr. Trump is well aware that they are a predictor of the future economy — and send thumbs up or thumbs down regarding economic policy. All these Nobel Prize winning economists keep telling people how bad Trump's agenda is, but the stock market begs to differ. Tax cuts, deregulation, and energy dominance — three key pillars of Mr. Trump's economic plan — are very bullish for future economic growth and profits. Hence, stocks keep rallying," he added. 

Trump speaks campaign event

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign event in Mint Hill, North Carolina, on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Kudlow joined the first Trump administration in 2018, succeeding Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council until 2021. He then joined FOX Business, following the conclusion of the first Trump administration. 

TRUMP'S SPEEDY CABINET PICKS SHOW HIS 'PRIORITY TO PUT AMERICA FIRST,' TRANSITION TEAM SAYS

Larry Kudlow in White House

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 27, 2018. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to his career in the media, Kudlow served as associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget under the Reagan administration, and also as Bear Stearns’ chief economist in the late 1980s and into the '90s. 

Kudlow currently serves as vice chair of the board for the America First Policy Institute, a ​​nonprofit research institute led by former senior leaders from the Trump administration. The group works to advance "policies that put the American people first." 

Trump has been on an announcement blitz since last week as he rolls out his picks for his second administration, including naming high-profile choices such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to lead the State Department; and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as attorney general.

