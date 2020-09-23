Larry Hogan says Senate should not confirm Trump Supreme Court nominee before election

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in an interview on Tuesday said that the Republican-controlled Senate should not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee from President Trump before the Nov. 3 presidential election, making him the third blue-state Republican governor to oppose such a move.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker each said earlier this week that they think whoever wins the election should be the one filling the vacancy. Hogan, who has been at the center of rumors that he could run for president in 2024, made his comments at an event for the Texas Tribune Festival.

"We should not be playing partisan games with the Supreme Court," Hogan said in a subsequent tweet. "It would be a mistake for the Senate to ram through a nominee on a partisan line vote, just as it would be a tragic mistake to question the integrity of the court or even pack the court."

GOP'S SCOTT, BAKER, DON'T WANT TRUMP TO FILL SUPREME COURT VACANCY BEFORE ELECTION

Hogan added, according to the Texas Tribune, that the death of a justice who despite her politics was revered as a trailblazer and legal luminary on both sides of the aisle should not be something that further contributes to the country's polarization.

"We can't let her death create more division in our country," he said according to the Tribune. "I think there's just more than enough hypocrisy to go around on both sides ... The American people deserve a dignified process."

Hogan saw his national profile increase when he was the chairman of the National Governors Association for the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic until he recently resigned. He's repeatedly bucked Trump on a variety of issues. But Hogan has also sternly criticized Democrats, especially on their handling of the unrest in many Democrat-governed cities in recent months.

In his recent memoir, Hogan claims that members of Trump's cabinet asked him to primary the president.

"The media, I understood. They were itching for a tussle in 2020," Hogan wrote. "They were also enamored by the idea of a popular Republican governor, a real Republican, with a proven record of electoral success, going toe to toe with Donald Trump inside the GOP."

"But cabinet secretaries? Encouraging me to consider running against their boss, the president? That one surprised me," he continued.

Only two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, agree with the three GOP governors that the Senate should hold off on confirming a Trump Supreme Court nominee. That means that barring any unexpected defections, Republicans should have the votes to confirm a Trump nominee.

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.