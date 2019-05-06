Larry Elder: Dems cry racism and sexism to combat Trump's success

Radio talk show host Larry Elder said Monday on "Hannity" that Democrats will use racism and sexism accusations to justify attacks against President Trump even as the economy flourishes.

Host Sean Hannity asked Elder, "How do they justify what they did for 8 years and compare it to the incredible record-breaking success we have had?"

"You know the answer to that. They scream racism, they scream sexism, they scream Xenophobia, they scream homophobia. That's all they've got," Elder said.

The April jobs report showed that the American economy added 263,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent, the lowest since 1969.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., accused Trump of taking credit for former President Obama's economy Sunday.

"I love Trump is taking credit for a recovery that started under Obama," Booker said on CNN.

The radio talk show host touted Trump's economy in comparison to former President Obama.

"This has been a great economy. Donald Trump has delivered what he said he would do. Obama gave us the worst economic recovery since 1949. Not a single year of 3 percent. We had 3 percent last year. We've got 3.2 percent the first quarter so the economy is rocking. Out will come the race card the sex card, the gender card because that's all they've got," Elder said.