Lara Trump rips 'socialist' 2020 Dems, dismisses Beto O'Rourke as 'a great skateboarder'

President Trump's senior campaign adviser and daughter-in-law Lara Trump said the Democrats aiming to unseat the president in 2020 were succumbing to the pull of socialism -- and she took a swipe at Beto O'Rourke in her interview that aired Sunday on Fox News.

“He’s a great skateboarder,” she said about O'Rourke, noting he’s really cool and fun to see, but no more than a flash in the pan. “We don’t worry about Beto.”

She also noted about the Democratic field, “I don’t know what they are running on except socialism.”

Trump told Fox News' Steve Hilton on “The Next Revolution” that following the Mueller report, “It’s time for the country to move on.”

She said her father-in-law is a legitimate president and questioned why the mainstream media and liberals seemingly wanted an American president colluding with Russia.

A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation is to be sent to Congress by mid-April and will not be shared with the White House beforehand, Attorney General William Barr said Friday.

Barr’s timeline, included in a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, set up a possible showdown with House Democrats, who are insisting they see the full report next week.

Lara Trump said with a booming economy, some of the lowest unemployment levels in history and wages rising, she's hoped the Mueller report doesn’t factor in the reelection.

“He’s doing such a great job as our president,” she said calling the spin and nonsense about Trump “disgusting” and “crazy.”

Last Tuesday the president hinted to reporters: “The Republican party will soon be known as the part of health care.”'

Lara Trump explained, “He wanted to fix health care because it’s not working for the people of this country.” She added Trump wants to own the issue himself.