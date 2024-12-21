Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Lara Trump removes herself from consideration for Marco Rubio’s US Senate seat

The president-elect’s daughter-in-law announced her decision Saturday on social media

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Lara Trump, President-elect Trump’s daughter-in-law, said Saturday she is removing herself from consideration for Florida Republican Marco Rubio’s seat in the U.S. Senate. 

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," she wrote on X Saturday. 

The president-elect has nominated Rubio to be secretary of state. 

"I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida," Lara Trump added.

Lara Trump with Donald Trump

Lara Trump, President-elect Trump’s daughter-in-law, said Saturday she is removing herself from consideration for Florida Republican Marco Rubio’s seat in the U.S. Senate.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the president-elect’s son, stepped down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee earlier this month.

" I have read so many of your kind messages and I cannot thank you enough," Lara Trump said, adding she has a "big announcement that I’m excited to share in January."

She said she remains "incredibly passionate about public service and (looks) forward to serving our country again sometime in the future. In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment."

The president-elect had previously pressed DeSantis to name Lara as Rubio's replacement, a source in his political orbit told Fox News Digital, but he later told reporters he didn't necessarily expect him to select her. 

Marco Rubio at the RNC

The president-elect has nominated Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"That's his choice," the president-elect added. 

Rubio’s senate replacement will be appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and will serve the remaining two years of Rubio's term. 

In 2026, the seat will be open for a full six-year term. 

Lara Trump with her husband at President-elect Trump's election night party.

Lara Trump is married to President-elect Trump's son, Eric Trump.  (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Lara Trump had previously said she was "seriously considering" the position, although she wasn’t sure it was right for her. 

DeSantis previously said he would make an appointment by early January. 

Lara Trump did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

