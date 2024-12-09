Lara Trump announces she is stepping down as RNC co-chair amidst talk she may be up for Florida Senate seat

Lara Trump announced via X that she would be stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) citing that during her time the RNC had three distinct goals, and they had all been accomplished.

She started her journey as co-chair of the RNC in March 2024, but it has been widely discussed that she is considering her potential options as father-in-law, President-elect Donald Trump once again takes the reins at the White House.

"With that big win, I kind of feel like my time is up," she said. "What I intended to do has been done."

Trump only began her journey as co-chair in March and was pivotal in Republicans retaking control of the Senate while maintaining a narrow House majority.

There has been talk that she may be considered as a replacement for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as Trump has said he will be tapped to be the next Secretary of State.

Last month she told Fox News' Sean Hannity that she "would love to serve the people of Florida" and "would love to consider" filling the seat if asked.

On Sunday, Trump discussed with Howard Kurtz how much of an honor it would be to even be considered.

"Certainly, we’ve all had the opportunity over the past nine years to fully involve ourselves in politics, to understand the American people, what they want, and we’ve all been residents of the state of Florida now for over three years," she said. "If that’s something that’s put in front of me, it would be a true honor."

Maye Musk, mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is one of many pushing for her to replace Rubio.

"The Senate is an old man’s club. We desperately need a smart, young, outspoken woman who will reveal their secrets," she posted on X. Lara Trump is 42.

Elon Musk seemingly agrees with his mother’s sentiments as he responded to her X post saying, "Lara Trump is genuinely great."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on "Hannity" that he "would be like over-the-top excited" and that Republicans "could not do better … than Lara Trump."

Ultimately, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is reportedly being considered to replace Pete Hegseth, will choose Rubio's replacement.

Michael Whatley will remain RNC chairman.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.