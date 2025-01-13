First hearing in 'Trump-proof' California special session canceled as chairman's district hit by wildfires

A committee of the California legislature has indefinitely postponed its planned first hearing in a special session called to "Trump-proof" the state and bolster its legal defense in case of attacks from the incoming administration.

KCRA first reported that the Assembly Budget Committee's Tuesday hearing, is now off the docket.

The committee's chairman, Democratic Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, represents one of the districts impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires and is currently under evacuation orders. Democrats were previously hoping to have legislation passed by Inauguration Day.

State lawmakers also made changes to legislation connected to former President Trump on Friday as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to ravage the region. They suggested creating a website to track lawsuits between California and the Trump administration, set guidelines for using $25 million in extra funding for the state Department of Justice’s legal battles, and proposed $25 million in grants for immigration services.

"This Special Session funding agreement cements California’s readiness to serve as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda. During the last Trump Administration, California successfully defended reproductive freedoms, attacks on our immigrant communities, LGBTQ civil rights, and threats to our environment, from the unlawful assault launched by the Trump Administration," Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener said in a press release.

Shortly after Trump's electoral victory, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a special legislative session to bolster the state's legal fund in case of attacks from the Trump administration.

Trump hit back at Newsom after the announcement, saying on his Truth Social account, "He is using the term 'Trump-Proof' as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to 'Make California Great Again,' but I just overwhelmingly won the Election."

Between 2017 and 2021, California's Department of Justice filed 122 lawsuits against Trump administration policies, spending $42 million. In one case, the federal government was ordered to repay California nearly $60 million in public safety grants, according to Newsom's office.

While California filed over 100 lawsuits, Trump's administration only brought four major lawsuits against the state. In 2018, the Trump DOJ sued over three sanctuary state laws limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and over California's state-level net neutrality law.

In 2019, Trump also filed a lawsuit against California's vehicle emissions standards, attempting to revoke California's ability to set its own emissions rules. The Trump administration also sued California over its controversial independent contractor law, AB 5, in 2020.

Fox News Digital did not hear back from Newsom's office for comment by press deadline.