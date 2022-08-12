Kurtz: Bari Weiss' claim makes NY Times look like 'wholly owned subsidiary' of Dems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview Friday on "America Reports," "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz reacted to former New York Times editor Bari Weiss' allegations that a Times colleague sought approval from Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., before running an op-ed by Republican Sen. Tim Scott. The New York Times has since denied Weiss' claim, but Kurtz said stories like this are "exhibit A, B, C, D and E" of why Republicans believe traditional media is biased against them.

NY TIMES STAFFER WANTED TO CHECK WITH SCHUMER BEFORE RUNNING SEN. TIM SCOTT OP-ED, BARI WEISS SAYS

HOWARD KURTZ: Look, for Republicans and conservatives who think that media institutions like The New York Times are unfair to him, are unfair to them, this is exhibit A, B, C, D and E. I mean, check with Senator Schumer? 'Hello, Chuck. I know you're busy spending zillions of dollars, but is this piece acceptable to you?' It makes the paper's opinion section look like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Democratic leader's office.

