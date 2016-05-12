Krauthammer: Trump/Ryan meeting 'a sham marriage'

Charles Krauthammer told viewers Thursday on “Special Report with Bret Baier” that the day's meeting between House Speaker Paul Ryan and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was representative of “a sham marriage.”

Krauthammer, a syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor, predicted an eventual “perfunctory” endorsement from Ryan, R-Wis., between the meeting and Election Day.

“The fact that they came out of this with a joint statement that said “we remain confident that there is a great opportunity to unify the party” – well, the meeting was supposed to do something that would unify the party.”

“This is a sham marriage and the reason is simple: good will on both sides,” Krauthammer said.

“Paul Ryan is a conservative; has been all his life, and is committed to certain conservative principles,” Krauthammer said.

“Trump has made clear he is not a conservative. He’s a nationalist, populist.”