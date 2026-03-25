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Politics

Khanna urges King Charles to meet Epstein victims during Capitol visit

Rep Ro Khanna says King Charles could shed light on what the royal family may have known about Epstein

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
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Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells Fox News he wants King Charles to meet with Jeffrey Epstein's victims and others when he comes to Capitol Hill next month to deliver a speech before a joint meeting of Congress.

British authorities arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew and the brother of King Charles, in connection with an inquiry into the Epstein matter. 

Khanna says King Charles could shed light on what the royal family knew about Andrew or Epstein. 

KING CHARLES EXPRESSES 'DEEPEST CONCERN' AFTER BROTHER ANDREW MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR'S ARREST

Former Prince Andrew with King Charles in London.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012, in London. (Max Mumby)

Khanna tells Fox he wants the King to meet with victims, then with him and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and the House Oversight Committee.

Khanna stressed that he would request Charles to appear. Fox pressed Khanna on whether he would ask that the King be subpoenaed, but Khanna was not ready to go there yet.

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Democratic lawmakers stands outside the U.S. Capitol during a media briefing.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joins fellow Democrats during a press conference on border negotiations as a deadline to avert a partial government shutdown approaches at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18, 2024. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

One Oversight Committee source tells Fox that this request is "very delicate" and they risk "an international incident" by asking King Charles to meet with the committee.

Chad Pergram currently serves as Chief Congressional Correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

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