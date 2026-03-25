Khanna urges King Charles to meet Epstein victims during Capitol visit

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Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells Fox News he wants King Charles to meet with Jeffrey Epstein's victims and others when he comes to Capitol Hill next month to deliver a speech before a joint meeting of Congress.

British authorities arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew and the brother of King Charles, in connection with an inquiry into the Epstein matter.

Khanna says King Charles could shed light on what the royal family knew about Andrew or Epstein.

KING CHARLES EXPRESSES 'DEEPEST CONCERN' AFTER BROTHER ANDREW MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR'S ARREST

Khanna tells Fox he wants the King to meet with victims, then with him and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and the House Oversight Committee.

Khanna stressed that he would request Charles to appear. Fox pressed Khanna on whether he would ask that the King be subpoenaed, but Khanna was not ready to go there yet.

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One Oversight Committee source tells Fox that this request is "very delicate" and they risk "an international incident" by asking King Charles to meet with the committee.