McCarthy accuses Democrats of having 'no message, so all they do is mislead' at DNC

'They beg people to vote, but they don't inspire somebody to vote,' McCarthy tells Laura Ingraham

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy challenges Americans to name one problem that Democrats have solved since they took the majority in the House.

Instead of offering an inspiring message to voters, Democratic lawmakers and activists speaking at this week's Democratic National Convention are resorting to "begging" voters not to let President Trump serve another term, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

McCarthy also noted to host Laura Ingraham the Democrats have been reluctant to talk about specific policy proposals.

"Name me one thing, one problem, that the Democrats have solved since they took the [House] majority [in 2018]?" McCarthy asked. "The speaker spent her entire majority drumming up an impeachment that failed as well and she doesn't even mention that.

EX-PENNSYLVANIA GOP REP. CHARLIE DENT ENDORSES BIDEN, CALLS TRUMP WIN IN KEYSTONE STATE 'IMPROBABLE'

Ingraham: All sizzle, no steak at the DNCVideo

"They have no message, so all they do is mislead. When you watch tonight, they beg people to vote, but they don't inspire somebody to vote with an agenda about tomorrow being better than today," he added.

The minority leader remarked that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris pledged that she and Joe Biden will solve the coronavirus pandemic if elected, but appeared to doubt whether there would be ulterior dynamics at play in any recovery.

"When I watched Kamala Harris say we would solve COVID -- if Joe Biden was president today we would [still] be debating whether the planes from China should come to America because we know Hunter Biden would probably be getting quite a bit of money from that."

