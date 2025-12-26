Kentucky congressman announces death of longtime aide and campaign manager

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., announced the death of his longtime aide and campaign manager on Christmas Day, a passing which "shocked" those who knew her during the holiday.

The congressman and Senate candidate posted about the passing of his deputy chief of staff and campaign manager Tatum Dale on Thursday, noting the contributions she made not only to his current office, but to his mission to serve in statewide office.

"For over 15 years, Tatum was the heart and soul of my team," Barr posted to X. "With Tatum’s leadership, my office favorably closed thousands of cases for Kentuckians—helping veterans, seniors, and families throughout our district. She fought to deliver funds to support dozens of community projects across our Commonwealth."

"She loved helping people and was a servant of others, just as Christ envisioned us all to be. Maybe that’s why her birth in heaven is a shared birthday with our Lord and Savior," Barr continued. "While our hearts are broken, our team finds peace and hope knowing that Tatum is now home with Christ, resting comfortably in the arms of her Savior."

Barr’s run to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, who announced his retirement in February, has been a battle between GOP candidates in the early stages of the race.

Despite the competition, former Kentucky attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron set aside their differences to weigh in on the passing of Dale.

"Tatum Dale was a friend," Cameron posted on social media. "She will be truly missed."

"Makenze and I will be praying for her family and all of Team Barr," Cameron added.

Cameron's post was joined by several others who posted to social media in remembrance of the staffer.

GOP strategist and communications director for Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said he was shocked by the news and that "Tatum was one of those hardworking people who seemed to be at every GOP event."

Dale originally joined Barr’s Washington, D.C., office in 2013 as a scheduler. She then returned to Kentucky, where she served as a district representative, field operations director, district deputy director, district director and deputy chief of staff.

She was born in Murray. Kentucky, and attended the University of Kentucky, according to Barr.

The cause of death is not currently clear.

"She made me a better Congressman, our staff better public servants, and we will all miss her forever," Barr posted. "From Murray to Lexington and everywhere in the Commonwealth that she touched, we hope you will all join us in praying for Tatum's family and friends—and be forever inspired by her memory to serve others."

Fox News Digital reached out to Barr's office for comment.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News.