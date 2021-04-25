Kentucky AG torches Biden, Dems for polarizing nation, exploding ‘tensions’ of racial injustice

President Biden’s address to the nation following Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd discouraged the nation instead of unifying it, Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron argued on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"What I believe is that this country has always tried from the very beginning to become a more perfect union," he said. "But when you hear comments like you heard from President Biden and others that throw fuel on the fire, that explode the tensions that we have in this country, that’s not good for hoping to unify this country."

Cameron, Kentucky’s first Black attorney general in history and first Republican in nearly 70 years, stressed the importance of Republicans across the nation pushing back against damaging rhetoric of this kind.

Cameron said he’s anticipating Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., confronting the left on their economic agenda and shaping the overall vision of America for working men and women.

"It’s important for Republicans to make sure we’re tapping into that renewed spirit of reaching out and working with the working men and women of this country," he said.

The AG is leading a lawsuit to stop the administration from enforcing a mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that would bar Kentucky and other states from cutting taxes. Cameron argued that the Treasury Department cannot tell individual states how to manage their own economic policy.

"It’s unfair and we’re going to stand up to those sorts of intrusions and that federal overreach into the commonwealth of Kentucky," he said. "It blows up the concept of federalism and state sovereignty that I think all of us across the country appreciate and respect."