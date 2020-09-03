Kellyanne Conway says 'undercover' Trump voters will 'surprise' at the polls

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview released Wednesday that there could be a hidden bloc of voters that will back President Trump on Nov. 3 but won't tell anybody about it, potentially taking poll watchers off guard.

Conway called these people "undercover Trump voter[s]" in an interview with Showtime's "The Circus", reprising a term she said she coined in 2016 to help explain the president's upset victory over Hillary Clinton.

"As the person who coined the term 'hidden undercover Trump voter in 2016,' there are even more of them and they're even more committed now," Conway said. "And they're going to surprise you as to who they are this time because you've seen the poll, 62% of Republicans or Trump supporters are afraid to even express themselves, they express themselves at the ballot box."

The poll Conway appeared to be referring to was a July survey from the libertarian think tank Cato Institute. The survey said that 62% of all voters agree with the statement "the political climate these days prevents me from saying things I believe because others might find them offensive." Among Democrats, 52% of people agreed with the statement, and 77% of Republicans agreed.

And the Cato survey is not the only one indicating there might be Trump voters out there who won't share their support for the president with others, especially pollsters. A Monmouth University survey in Pennsylvania from July 15 gave Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden a lead in the state, but 57% of the people who were surveyed in the poll said they believed there were "secret" Trump voters in their communities.

A Fox News Poll released Wednesday found that Trump is trailing Biden in North Carolina, Arizona and Wisconsin. And a Monmouth poll also released Wednesday showed Biden in the lead in Pennsylvania but also that his advantage in the state is narrowing.

Conway in her Wednesday interview with Showtime also discussed a number of other topics, including her time as a woman in the White House, the death of George Floyd, which she called "murder," and recent racial unrest, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

"For some reason cynically the Democrats believe they can win an election based on a once-in-a-century tragedy that swept across this nation," she said. "Isn't it sad that they see political opportunism in a pandemic?"

Host Jennifer Palmieri, a former adviser to former President Obama and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign shot back: "I think Biden would say he sees a vacuum of leadership."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Dana Blanton contributed to this report.