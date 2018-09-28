Kavanaugh vote live blog -- Senate Judiciary Committee weighs in on recommending nominee

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

The vote follows Thursday's multi-hour testimony from Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the nominee of sexual assault during a high school house party.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., called for a delay up to a week for an investigation. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the timing of the vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

