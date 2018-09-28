Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Kavanaugh vote live blog -- Senate Judiciary Committee weighs in on recommending nominee

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce, Shelley Ng, | Fox News
Judiciary Committee sends Kavanaugh nomination to floorVideo

Judiciary Committee sends Kavanaugh nomination to floor

Republican Senator Jeff Flake calls for a one-week delay of the Senate floor vote to provide for FBI investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines on Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

The vote follows Thursday's multi-hour testimony from Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the nominee of sexual assault during a high school house party.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., called for a delay up to a week for an investigation. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the timing of the vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

