Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Karoline Leavitt to join Trump super PAC as spokeswoman

Leavitt was the GOP nominee for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2022

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
New Hampshire's Karoline Leavitt ready to take on 'extreme' Democrats Video

New Hampshire's Karoline Leavitt ready to take on 'extreme' Democrats

New Hampshire congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt reveals the keys to her 'historic victory' and previews her race against Democrat incumbent Chirs Pappas on 'America Reports.'

EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt is joining former President Trump's Super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., as national spokeswoman, Fox News has learned. 

Leavitt will join MAGA Inc., under CEO Taylor Budowich. Budowich was previously the former president's spokesman. 

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RAISES STAGGERING AMOUNT IN 48 HOURS AFTER INDICTMENT NEWS

Before joining MAGA Inc., Karoline Leavitt was the Republican nominee for the House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Before joining MAGA Inc., Karoline Leavitt was the Republican nominee for the House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. (Karoline Leavitt)

MAGA Inc.'s mission, according to its website, is to "ensure a second Trump administration and to promote America First candidates." 

TOP HOUSE, SENATE REPUBLICANS OUTRAGED ABOUT TRUMP INDICTMENT: 'A DARK DAY IN AMERICAN HISTORY'

Before joining MAGA Inc., Leavitt was the Republican nominee for the House of Representatives in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. 

Leavitt, 25, would have been the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, but fell short to incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Leavitt, 25, would have been the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, but fell short to incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas. (Karoline Leavitt)

FLASHBACK: KAROLINE LEAVITT VOWS TO 'OFFER CHANGE,' BE A 'FIGHTING VOICE' FOR NEW HAMPSHIRE IF ELECTED

Leavitt, 25, would have been the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, but fell short to incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Republican congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt marches in a parade in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Aug. 27, 2022.

Republican congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt marches in a parade in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Aug. 27, 2022. (Karoline Leavitt congressional campaign)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to her congressional race, Leavitt worked in the White House during the Trump administration as an assistant press secretary. Later, prior to launching her own congressional campaign, Leavitt served as communications director to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics