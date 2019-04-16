Karl Rove can't see Bill Weld taking primary run past NH

The architect of former President George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns said Tuesday he isn’t optimistic about Bill Weld’s chances in the presidential election against his party mate, Donald Trump.

“It's hard to see how even if he was able to get a light, even in New Hampshire, that he could take it anywhere from there,” Karl Rove said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, was interviewed by Neil Cavuto earlier Tuesday about his intent to compete against President Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Weld said he hoped to emulate the late Sen. John McCain’s scrappy presidential campaigns and succeed, as McCain did, in New Hampshire.

“John McCain made that work here twice. Not once but twice. He was the underdog both times,” Weld told Cavuto.

Weld has been a vocal critic of Trump and believes he could do a better job than the sitting president. "I can cut spending. I have the political will to do it,” Weld said.

Rove said that Weld could be “effective” in New Hampshire, but he also talked about the tough path ahead.

“Well look, he's probably right that as the former governor of Massachusetts, albeit some number of years ago ... he could be effective in New Hampshire because he's the next-door neighbor. But that's only the starting place,” Rove said.

“And it's hard to see where he's going to get traction after that.”

Rove added, “Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, those are going to be ... the first four contests, and then about half of the delegates to the Republican National Convention are going to be chosen in the first month of the ... primaries next year.”

