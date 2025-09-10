Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for House Oversight grilling in Biden autopen probe

Karine Jean-Pierre served as White House press secretary from May 2022 through the end of Biden's term

By Elizabeth Elkind , Alex Miller Fox News
close
Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre enters for her deposition with House investigators Video

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre enters for her deposition with House investigators

Karine Jean-Pierre is set to speak with investigators on the House Oversight Committee on whether she and other Biden officials tried to obscure signs of mental decline in then-President Joe Biden.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is appearing before the House Oversight Committee on Friday for a high-profile interview on whether senior staffers worked to obscure signs of mental decline in then-President Joe Biden.

Jean-Pierre is one of the highest-profile figures so far to appear before the committee, having been the most public-facing spokesperson for Biden from May 2022 until the end of his term.

The longtime Democrat-turned-Independent did not speak to reporters on her way into her closed-door transcribed interview with House investigators, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and is likely to last into the afternoon.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is investigating whether there was a cover-up of Biden's mental and physical state in the White House, and whether any executive actions were approved via autopen without the then-president's full awareness.

LONGTIME BIDEN AIDE SAYS HE STOOD TO EARN UP TO $8M HAD PRESIDENT WON RE-ELECTION

karine jean-pierre

Then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Oct. 21, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Of particular interest to committee investigators are the myriad clemency orders Biden signed, including about 2,500 toward the end of his presidency that were executed via autopen.

Biden himself told The New York Times recently that he made every clemency decision on his own. His allies have also blasted the Republican-led probe as a partisan exercise.

Former Biden aides

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and former White House chief of staff Jeff Zients are scheduled to meet with House Oversight investigators. (Fox News)

Jean-Pierre was among those who publicly defended Biden in the wake of his disastrous June 2024 debate against then-candidate Donald Trump. She told reporters at a press briefing in early July that Biden was "as sharp as ever."

But unlike other ex-Biden administration aides who have appeared ahead of her – many of whom still hold close ties and fierce loyalty to Biden – Jean-Pierre had a very public falling out with their world earlier this year.

In June, Jean-Pierre announced she was writing a book titled "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines."

Biden speaks about Trump trial verdict

Then-President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the State Dining Room of the White House on May 31, 2024. (AP/Evan Vucci)

She also announced she was leaving the Democratic Party in a press release for that book, expected in October 2025.

A summary for her book suggests it is about "the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandonment of his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision."

The announcement was reportedly met with scorn by others in Biden's orbit.

"The hubris of thinking you can position yourself as an outsider when you not only have enjoyed the perks of extreme proximity to power — which...bestows the name recognition needed to sell books off your name — but have actively wielded it from the biggest pulpit there is, is as breathtaking as it is desperate," one former official told Axios.

RON KLAIN DODGES REPORTERS AFTER MARATHON GRILLING IN BIDEN COVER-UP PROBE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another person told the outlet she "was one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever worked with."

Comer sent a letter to Jean-Pierre in late June asking her to appear for an interview, in which he pointed out she was "a trusted inner-circle confidante" and "near the president daily."

"Your assertion, on multiple occasions, that President Biden’s decline was attributable to such tactics as ‘cheap fakes’ or ‘misinformation’ cannot go without investigation. If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition — or to perform his duties — Congress may need to consider a legislative response," Comer wrote.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue