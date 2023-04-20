Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas to give voters 3 days after polls close to return mail-in ballots

KS Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a GOP bill that would eliminate the grace period

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas appears likely to keep giving voters three days after polls close to return mail ballots to county election officials.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday vetoed a Republican bill to eliminate the grace period. The GOP-controlled Legislature created the grace period in 2017 as U.S. Postal Service mail delivery was slowing down, but many Republicans rethought the policy as baseless election conspiracy theories circulated widely following the 2020 election.

When the bill passed the Legislature, it didn't have the two-thirds majorities needed to override a veto.

KANSAS GOV. KELLY VETOES SECOND BILL TO REGULATE ABORTION

Kelly and other Democrats argued eliminating the grace period would disenfranchise voters, particularly those in rural areas and military personnel serving outside the U.S.

Kansas Fox News graphic

Kansas will likely still give voters a three-day grace period after polls close to return their mail-in ballots.

KANSAS' SUPREME COURT SET TO REVIEW 2 UNENFORCED ABORTION LAWS

"We should be doing everything we can to make it easier – not harder – for Kansans to make their voices heard at the ballot box," Kelly said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said the bill would have closed an election security "loophole." There’s no evidence that the grace period has led to fraud.

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said Kelly wants "an endless counting of ballots." Kansas law requires counties to certify their results the second Monday after an election.

More from Politics