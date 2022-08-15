Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors while the Taliban surrounded Kabul one year ago today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One year ago today, Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors for her infamous staged video as Kabul was being surrounded by the Taliban.

After the release of the space-themed YouTube special, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," Harris received flack online for her video after it was revealed the children expressing their astronautical excitement to see her were actually child actors.

As she was filming the soon-to-implode video, though, Kabul was being surrounded by the Taliban and would eventually fall into the terrorists' hands.

INTERNET GOES CRAZY OVER KAMALA HARRIS SPACE VIDEO USING CHILD ACTORS: ‘BETTER THAN VEEP’

Fox News Digital asked Harris’ office if the vice president, in hindsight, wished she had used her time differently.

Harris’ office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The vice president’s video featuring child actors was posted in October, having been filmed in August amid the Biden administration’s disastrous and deadly pullout from Afghanistan.

A year has passed since the fall of Afghanistan and Republicans in Congress have said they plan to investigate the botched withdrawal should they retake the legislature.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Sunday acknowledge that the withdrawal "could have been handled differently."

BIPARTISAN LEADERS EXPRESS DISSATISFACTION WITH AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL AS ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY APPROACHES

"I certainly don't think the withdrawal had to go as it did, and the loss of American lives during the withdrawal, and the degree to which it took months and months, and we continue to try to help people escape from Afghanistan, I think could have been handled differently," Schiff said.

Thirteen American service members died and scores of people were injured in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport while working to evacuate U.S. citizens and allies fleeing the war-torn nation.

Additionally, the withdrawal saw several Americans and our allies in the country left behind as the military pulled out.

The withdrawal became a black mark on the Biden administration’s foreign policy record and will likely be a GOP messaging cornerstone as they look to take back Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital obtained a White House memo on Sunday that is being sent around defending the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, writing that the president "refused to send another generation of Americans to fight a war that should have ended long ago."

"Bringing our troops home strengthened our national security by better positioning us to confront the challenges of the future and put the United States in a stronger place to lead the world," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, who worked for the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign before joining the White House last year, wrote in the report.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.