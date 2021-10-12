Internet goes crazy over Kamala Harris space video using child actors: 'Better than VEEP'

The Internet erupted this week over the report that child actors appeared in the first video of a YouTube series with Vice President Kamala Harris called "Get Curious with Vice President Harris."

The video, released last week, showed Harris talking to a group of children about her love of science, excitement over being able to see moon craters through a telescope and the importance of having big dreams.

She was widely mocked for her mannerisms throughout the video, which showed her acting overly animated with wide-eyed enthusiasm as she talked with the children.

Following the release of the video, it was discovered that the children auditioned for the series when one child actor told a local news affiliate he submitted a monologue and was interviewed for his role.

Critics again took to social media to mock Harris over the video, with some comparing it to the hit HBO show "Veep," which depicts an incompetent vice president and her hapless political team.

"Stop it. I just heard the children in the cringe worthy video with Kamala Harris were child actors. Everything in the Biden admin is fake," wrote once critic, while another suggested Harris was "faker than Hillary Clinton."

"Wow! Our [vice president] does not know how to talk to real children, this is actually sad," another critic wrote, while another suggested that the fact the children were actors explained why they performed better than the actual star of the video.

