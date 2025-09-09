Expand / Collapse search
Jury selection still underway in Ryan Routh trial, more than 70 jurors removed

Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed more than 70 prospective jurors citing strong opinions about Trump

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Trial attorney warns Ryan Routh trail could be ‘somewhat of a circus’ Video

Trial attorney warns Ryan Routh trail could be ‘somewhat of a circus’

Trial attorney Andrea Lewis previews the Ryan Routh trial and more on ‘Fox Report.’

Jury selection is expected to wrap up Wednesday in the federal trial of Ryan Routh, the 59-year-old North Carolina man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump last year. 

The court is working through its third and final panel of prospective jurors, aiming to seat 12 jurors and four alternates before opening statements begin Thursday morning.

By the end of Tuesday, the court had already dismissed more than 70 of the initial 180 prospective jurors, many citing strong opinions about Trump, connections to law enforcement, or concerns about impartiality in a highly politicized case. 

All eyes will be on how quickly the court can seat a full panel and whether Routh continues to test the boundaries of self-representation. Trump-appointee Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case, repeatedly clashed with the defendant as she struck down a list of off-topic and politically charged questions Routh posed to prospective jurors during selection.

JURY SELECTION CONTINUES IN TRIAL OF MAN ACCUSED OF PLOTTING TO KILL TRUMP

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh was seen being taken into custody

Jury selection in the federal case of Ryan Routh is still underway. Routh is accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump in September 2024 at Trump's West Palm Beach golf club. (Martin County Sheriff's Office )

Routh inquired how potential jurors felt about Ukraine and the war in Gaza and threw in an oddball question about how they might react to finding a turtle in the road, prompting Cannon to remind him that "pro se" status does not excuse him from courtroom procedure. His adult children were present in court, with one son, Oran, listed as a character witness despite currently being jailed on unrelated charges.

Routh also attempted to strike a potential juror who revealed he had once had breakfast with the president and first lady while interviewing for a golf course superintendent job 25 years ago. The man told the court he respected Trump and found him "very nice," but insisted he could still be fair. Cannon denied Routh’s request, noting the decades-old interaction did not disqualify him.

RYAN ROUTH TRIAL OPENS WITH BIZARRE JURY QUESTIONS AND WITNESS DRAMA

Ryan Routh appears at a federal courthouse in Florida

Jury selection for the trial of Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, kicked off on Monday. (Lothar Speer)

Tuesday also saw Cannon remove 23 jurors from a third pool of 60, leaving a pool of roughly 110 prospective jurors still under consideration. Among those dismissed earlier were a man who said he was present at Routh’s arrest, another who received a voicemail from him two days before, and a woman who stood up during questioning to declare, "I am MAGA… This is our president," before admitting she could not presume Routh’s innocence.

Routh himself moved to have a juror excused for racist comments in a questionnaire, which the court granted.

RYAN ROUTH TRIAL: JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT CASE

A mugshot of Ryan Routh

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh was arrested for alleged attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Routh has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer. Prosecutors say he was armed with an AK-style rifle when Secret Service agents stopped him near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach in September 2024.

Opening statements are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11, if the panel is seated on time.

The trial is expected to last several weeks, but Cannon urged both sides to keep proceedings efficient.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

