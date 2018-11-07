Juror from Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial attends his victory party

A woman who served as a juror during New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s federal corruption trial attended his victory party after he won re-election Tuesday.

Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, of Hillside, N.J., was among those seen in the crowd at a ballroom in a Hoboken hotel who celebrated Menendez’s win over Republican businessman Bob Hugin, NJ.com reported. Last year, she made headlines after she voiced her support for Menendez, calling him a good man.

"They are just trying to throw a good man under the bus," Arroyo-Maultsby told NJ.com in November 2017.

BOB MENENDEZ WINS THIRD SENATE TERM IN NEW JERSEY

Arroyo-Maultsby was dismissed from the case so she could go on a pre-arranged vacation to the Bahamas.

She told the North Jersey Record Tuesday night that she went to the party because the senator was “a great man” and voted for him. She also showed off her Menendez for Senate T-shirt to the reporter.

“I came out here tonight because I know Bob Menendez is a very good man. And I was in the courtroom and I saw all the evidence and they didn’t have enough evidence. What he did wrong, he did nothing wrong. He’s a great man,” Arroyo-Maultsby said.

MENENDEZ CORRUPTION AND BRIBERY CASE: WHAT TO KNOW

Menendez, 64, secured a third six-year term despite a federal bribery indictment that prosecutors dropped this year after a mistrial.

Arroyo-Maultsby told NJ.com that what people said about the senator was “not true.”

"He's really a good man. What they're saying about him is not true,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.