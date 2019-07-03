Julián Castro, Beto O'Rourke back Nike, saying Betsy Ross flag is 'hurtful'

It was inevitable that the 2020 candidates would weigh in on the Betsy Ross flag-sneaker controversy.

Two Democratic hopefuls have expressed their support for Nike after the sportswear company pulled sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross-designed American flag ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The company did so after former NFL quarterback and Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick raised concerns about the shoes.

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro told CBS News on Wednesday that he was "glad to see" Nike remove the shoes from the shelves, comparing the "painful" symbol to the Confederate flag.

"There are a lot of things in our history that are still very painful," Castro explained. As an example, he cited "the Confederate flag that still flies in some places and is used as a symbol."

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke also approved of Nike's decision, noting that "white nationalist groups" have "appropriated" the Betsy Ross flag.

"I think its really important to take into account the impression that kind of symbol would have for many of our fellow Americans," he said, according to Jewish Insider senior political reporter Ben Jacobs.

Republican politicians have had quite the opposite reaction. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz pushed for a Nike boycott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday that the state would withdraw its planned incentive for the company to build a plant there.