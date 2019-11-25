Judge orders ex-White House counsel Don McGahn to testify

Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn must testify before Congress pursuant to a subpoena issued earlier this year, a federal judge ruled late Monday, in a major setback to President Trump's effort to keep aides from testifying.

McGahn was subpoenaed on April 22 by Democrats probing possible obstruction of justice by the president in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. But, the ruling could have ramifications for Democrats seeking to compel other top White House officials to testify as part of their ongoing impeachment probe concerning the president's Ukraine policy.

U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Barack Obama appointee, ruled that the "venerated constitutional principles that animate the structure of our government and undergird our most vital democratic institutions" were at stake.

"As far as the duty to appear is concerned, this Court holds that Executive branch officials are not absolutely immune from compulsory congressional process—no matter how many times the Executive branch has asserted as much over the years—even if the President expressly directs such officials’ non-compliance," Jackson ruled. "This result is unavoidable as a matter of basic constitutional law, as the Miers court recognized more than a decade ago."

Jackson continued: "Today, this Court adds that this conclusion is inescapable precisely because compulsory appearance by dint of a subpoena is a legal construct, not a political one, and per the Constitution, no one is above the law. That is to say, however busy or essential a presidential aide might be, and whatever their proximity to sensitive domestic and national-security projects, the President does not have the power to excuse him or her from taking an action that the law requires."

The ruling comes hours after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., signaled he would soon hand over a report -- and control over the impeachment probe -- to the House Judiciary Committee.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.