Jordan to hold third round speaker vote Thursday after back-to-back defeats

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, intends to hold a third round vote for speaker on Thursday, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

"We're going to keep going," Jordan's spokesman told Fox News Digital earlier when asked if there will be a third round.

All House Democrats and 22 Republicans voted against Jordan's bid for speaker on Wednesday. That's two more GOP lawmakers than who voted against Jordan on Tuesday.

But nevertheless, Jordan's allies have insisted that it was not an immediate sign of his campaign for speaker faltering.

"Don’t lose faith if [Jordan] loses a few votes on the second ballot. I’m committed to voting as many times as we must to get Jim elected as Speaker, as long as he is putting his name forward," Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., wrote on X. "If that means we vote all night, then buckle up 'cause we will vote all night!"

And earlier, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., also expressed optimism.

"Just so there’s no surprises: Jordan will likely have FEWER votes today than yesterday — as I expected," Perry said on social media.

"This is the fight — which Jim Jordan represents — to end the status quo, and it ain’t easy… Stay strong and keep praying."

Rumors of a House GOP conference meeting immediately after the vote sprung up but dissipated quickly amid confusion over the next steps.

Meanwhile, a contingency is building of House Republicans who want to empower interim Speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., with temporary abilities to move legislation, at least through Nov. 17.

"At some point, we're going to have to make a rational decision as to whether or not we're going to continue to fight over who the speaker is, or empower Patrick McHenry to allow us to go back to world," Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., who has voted for Jordan in the last two rounds, told reporters.

"The world is burning. And I don't think many people we represent want us spending days upon days deciding who sits in the chair."

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who voted for ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on both rounds, called to empower McHenry immediately.

"I think it is imperative that we pass the resolution empowering Patrick McHenry to serve as the temporary speaker, and, you know, hopefully we will be able to find consensus in short order on a speaker," Lawler said. "I continue to believe that Kevin McCarthy is the right person to lead this House. He never should have been removed as speaker."