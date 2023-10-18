Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Jordan loses his second speaker vote as nearly two dozen Republicans oppose him

Jordan needed 217 votes to win the speaker's gavel

By Elizabeth Elkind , Houston Keene Fox News
Published
Jim Jordan fails on first House speaker vote Video

Jim Jordan fails on first House speaker vote

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the House speakership bid on 'Your World.'

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has lost a second-round vote to win the speaker's gavel on Wednesday, calling into doubt whether he can ever be elected.

Twenty-two Republicans voted against Jordan on this round, after 20 did so on Tuesday during the initial vote. Jordan needs to secure a majority threshold of 217 votes to win.

Even before the vote, the Ohio Republican's allies conceded that he could likely lose support on the second round but remained optimistic that he would pull through. 

Rep. Jim Jordan, right, and Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, right, talks to Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry as the House of Representatives prepares to hold a vote on a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Just so there’s no surprises: Jordan will likely have FEWER votes today than yesterday — as I expected," House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., said on X. "This is the fight — which Jim Jordan represents — to end the status quo, and it ain’t easy…Stay strong and keep praying."

But some Republicans have suggested a second Jordan loss could mean it's time to evaluate other options.

Jim Jordan of Ohio

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan listens as the House of Representatives holds its second round of voting for a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"If the number keeps going up then that's a great sign and we should continue to try to build upon that consensus until we can reach the 217," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., a Jordan supporter.

"And if it goes down, well then, we have to go back to the drawing board and have a conversation about what our other options are."

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

