Johnson says Trump's Gaza takeover proposal could be 'bold step' in restoring peace

House Speaker Mike Johnson says conditions in Gaza need to change to avoid another Oct 7

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Trump national security advisor touts president's Gaza plans, says 'real solutions' needed Video

Trump national security advisor touts president's Gaza plans, says 'real solutions' needed

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz discusses President Donald Trump’s comments about rebuilding the Gaza Strip on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called President Donald Trump's proposal to "take over" Gaza a "bold step" toward restoring peace in the region.

"Of course, the initial announcement yesterday, I think, was greeted with surprise by many, but cheered by, I think, people all around the world," Johnson said during his weekly press conference on Wednesday. 

"Why? Because that area is so dangerous, and he's taking bold, decisive action to try to ensure the peace of that region."

SCOOP: KEY CONSERVATIVE CAUCUS DRAWS RED LINE ON HOUSE BUDGET PLAN

Mike Johnson, Donald Trump, and the Gaza Strip

House Speaker Mike Johnson, left, hailed President Donald Trump's proposal on Gaza as a "bold" move. (Getty Images)

Johnson also noted that conditions in Gaza needed to change in order to avoid another attack similar to Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants invaded southern Israel and killed more than 1,000 people. 

He stopped short of fully endorsing the action, however, and was later pressed again on whether he believed the U.S. should take control of Gaza.

"This is a bold, a decisive move. And I think you have to do something to eradicate the threat to Israel. Here's the problem – if you leave Gaza in its current form, there's always a risk of another Oct. 7. There's always a risk of proxies of Iran, all these terrorist organizations whose stated, openly stated goal is to eliminate Israel as a state," Johnson said.

Netanyahu Trump press conference

President Donald Trump, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu answer questions during a joint press conference on Feb. 4, 2025. ( REUTERS/Leah Millis)

"So it just makes sense to make the neighborhood there safer. I think that's logical. I think it follows common sense."

Trump told reporters, "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip," during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all the dangerous unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site," he said.

GOP LAWMAKER CALLS FOR CONGRESSIONAL HEARING OVER DC PLANE CRASH

rubble in gaza

People inspect the debris and rubble at the site of Israeli bombardment on a residential block in Jalaa Street in Gaza City on Jan. 14, 2025, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said it would "create economic development that would supply unlimited numbers of jobs" and the U.S. would turn the war-torn region into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

Johnson said he would discuss the matter during his own meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday.

