Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded President Donald Trump's leadership when asked who should take credit for the ceasefire deal reached in the waning days of the Biden administration.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu, we've heard Joe Biden and Donald Trump take credit for the hostage and ceasefire deal. Who do you think deserves more credit?" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Netanyahu as he joined Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"I think President Trump had a great force and powerful leadership to this effort. I appreciate it," Netanyahu responded. "He sent a very good emissary. He's helped a lot. And, you know, I'll just tell you, I'm happy that they're here. And I'm sure the president is happy that they're here. And I would think that's about enough."

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal Jan. 15, just days before Biden exited the White House, and Trump entered it, on Jan. 20. The ceasefire followed a meeting between Trump's then-incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Netanyahu.

TRUMP EYES ABRAHAM ACCORDS EXPANSION, GAZA REBUILD WITH NETANYAHU MEETING ON DECK

Credit for the ceasefire was claimed by both Biden and Trump, with the 46th president taking a victory lap for the achievement in the opening remarks of his farewell address to the nation.

"After eight months of nonstop negotiation, my administration — by my administration — a cease-fire and hostage deal has been reached by Israel and Hamas, the elements of which I laid out in great detail in May of this year," Biden said in his farewell address.

"This plan was developed and negotiated by my team and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That's why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed, because that's how it should be, working together as Americans."

At another point of Tuesday's joint press conference, Netanyahu argued that chances of peace in the Middle East increase when he and Trump — and Israel and the U.S. overall — work side by side.

TRUMP REINSTATES ‘MAXIMUM PRESSURE’ CAMPAIGN AGAINST IRAN

"When Israel and the United States work together, and President Trump and I work together, you know, the chances go up a lot [to reach the second phase of the ceasefire deal]," he said. "It's when we don't work together, when Israel and the United States don't work together, that creates problems. When the other side sees daylight between us, and occasionally in the last few years … then it's more difficult."

Trump invited Netanyahu to the White House to discuss the ceasefire deal's future, and Iran's grip in the Middle East and resettling Gaza residents in other nations.

Iran has been at the forefront of Hamas' war on Israel, assisting in funding the effort. Trump said during the press conference that war would not have broken out if he had been president back on Oct. 7, 2023 — citing that Iran was financially hobbled under his first administration.

"Iran was in big trouble when I left. They were broke," Trump said. "They didn't have money for Hamas. They didn't have any money for Hezbollah. You had no problem. October 7th could have never happened when I left."

ISRAEL'S NETANYAHU DEPARTS FOR US TO MEET WITH TRUMP, HOPING TO STRENGTHEN TIES WITH WASHINGTON

Netanyahu vowed during the press conference that he would bring home the remaining hostages in Hamas captivity, while adding that "Hamas is not going to be in Gaza" much longer.

Trump added that Gaza is too dangerous for even the soldiers currently on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's too dangerous for people. Nobody wants to be there," he said. "Warriors don't want to be there. Soldiers don't want to be there. How can you have people go back? You're saying go back into Gaza now? The same thing's going to happen."

"It'll only be death," he said.