Sen. John Kennedy: Comey is a 'hack politician' who has tarnished the FBI's reputation

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy didn't hold back when offering up his opinion on former FBI Director James Comey.

Sen. Kennedy appeared on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday after the ex-FBI director pushed back on Attorney General William Barr's assertion that "spying did occur" in regard to the FBI's investigation of Russian influence on the 2016 election. Comey told CBS' "This Morning" Wednesday that his former department investigated a "serious threat to our Democracy," adding that "Republicans need to breathe into a paper bag."

"I think it's clear to most Americans that Mr. Comey is not and never was a law enforcement professional," Kennedy said in response on "America's Newsroom."

COMEY DEFENDS FBI'S INVESTIGATION IN RESPONSE TO NYT'S 'SPYING' REPORT

"I think he is worried, and he should be, that Mr. Barr and the inspector general are going to look further into the genesis of the investigation of the Trump campaign and the investigation of the Clinton campaign. And I think they'll find that all roads lead to Mr. Comey," he continued.

Barr has previously said that there are "multiple criminal leak" investigations underway regarding the possibility that intelligence employees leaked information about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to the press.

JAMES COMEY PENS SCATHING TRUMP OP-ED: 'HE EATS YOUR SOUL IN SMALL BITES'

Kennedy added that Comey has hurt the FBI, which he refers to as "the premier law enforcement agency in all of human history" to a "breathtaking" extent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to work hard toward getting their reputation back thanks to Mr. Comey's tarnishing of that agency," he continued.