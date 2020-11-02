Who is John Cummings? 3 things to know about NY's congressional candidate

First-time GOP congressional candidate John Cummings is hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th congressional district on Tuesday.

Cummings is running partially on a promise to try and lure e-commerce giant Amazon back to Queens after Ocasio-Cortez “chased” it out, which is part of a larger bid to attract voters who are unhappy with the young congresswoman’s viewpoints – including her identification as a democratic socialist.

Ocasio-Cortez is widely expected to win reelection, however the race has become one of the most expensive House contests in the U.S., according to The New York Times.

Here are a few things to know about Cummings:

NYPD career

Cummings was sworn into the NYPD in 1983 and worked in the South Bronx. He was also an operations coordinator in the area.

He retired from the force in 1991 after suffering an injury in the line of duty.

He later took up a career as a teacher.

Cummings’ father was a law enforcement officer as well.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS POISED TO EXPAND MAJORITY, AS REPUBLICANS WARN AGAINST AOC TAKEOVER

Platform

Cummings is running as a lifetime member of the district he hopes to serve, positioning Ocasio-Cortez as an outsider to that same community.

He is campaigning in favor of a free-market economy, freedom of choice for education, support for the police and as a candidate that would lift up the working class.

Democratic district

The district Cummings is running in is heavily Democratic but not heavily “socialist,” as Cummings said in a campaign video.

Ocasio-Cortez handily defeated her challenger in the primaries earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP