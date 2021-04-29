Joe Biden gets into 'trouble,' spends 30 seconds looking for his mask

Wrapping up an outdoor rally in Georgia on Thursday night, a fully vaccinated President Joe Biden spent 30 seconds looking for his mask, only to later realize it was in his pocket the entire time.

Speaking to a drive-in rally in Duluth, Georgia, Biden stayed behind the lectern as the music blared ruffling through his binder on the hunt for his face covering.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and First Lady Jill Biden walked onto the stage, waving to the sea of cars. Moments later, Jill Biden joined her husband in his search for his mask, flipping through the president's binder.

"I'm looking for my mask. I'm in trouble," Joe Biden said into the microphone.

Moments later, the president appeared to pull the cloth out of his pocket and held it high in the air for all to see.

It wasn't the only awkward moment for the president. At the start of his speech Biden was interrupted by protesters heckling him about private detention centers.

Shortly after Biden was introduced by First Lady Jill Biden, people in the crowd began shouting "end detention now," interrupting the president’s remarks.