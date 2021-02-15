Joe Biden administration criticized over US school closures: LIVE UPDATES

Former Secretary of Education Dr. Bill Bennett said Monday "it is a scandal" for many major public schools in the U.S. to continue to be shut down under President Joe Biden’s administration.

"It’s true now that a lot of kids may not see classrooms until September," Bennett said during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom." "This is a catastrophe for these kids, and there’s no beating around the bush on this."

Bennet cautioned that teachers' unions hold significant power over democratic policy and the Biden administration.



The White House has said more funding is required to reopen schools safely and pushed for Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package to be passed in Congress.

Bennett asserted that the U.S. could have a "lost generation" of children who will suffer academically, socially, and morally if a plan to return them to the classroom is not created soon.

Biden has called for most schools to reopen within his first 100 days in office.

