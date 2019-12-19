Biden, Sanders reject Obama's claim that 'old men' should get out of way of women leaders

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were singled out at the Democrats' debate Thursday night over remarks recently made by President Obama about how "old men" should get out of the way for more women leaders.

Obama raised eyebrows on Monday for claiming that there would be "a significant improvement" around the world if women led every country.

"Women, I just want you to know: You are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men]," Obama told the Singapore audience. "I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes."

He elaborated, "If you look at the world and look at the problems, it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way."

At the debate, the older candidates on the stage were asked to react to Obama's remarks. "I'm white as well!" Sanders quipped.

"I've got a lot of respect for Barack Obama. I think I disagree with him on this one," the Vermont senator said. "Maybe a little self-serving, but I do disagree."

Sanders argued that it's not about race and gender when it comes to who has the power in the country, pointing to "billionaires" as the people calling the shots.

"I'm gonna guess he wasn't talking about me either," Biden grinned, sparking laughs in the audience. "Look, I'm running because I've been around -- with my experience, and with experience comes judgment and hopefully a little bit of wisdom."

The 2020 frontrunner was then asked if he was willing to commit to run for a second term if elected.

"No, I'm not willing to commit one way or another," Biden responded. "I haven't even been elected to one term yet and let's see where we are. Let's see what happens."

The women of the debate stage then weighed in. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., argued that there "aren't enough women" working in government but stressed that it's "what you get done" that matters.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was reminded by Politico moderator Tim Alberta that if she were elected, she'd be "the oldest president ever inaugurated."

"I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated," Warren shot back.

