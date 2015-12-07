Expand / Collapse search
December 20, 2015

Jimmy Carter picks up seventh Grammy nomination

By Joshua Axelrod | Washington Examiner

Former President Jimmy Carter on Monday received his seventh Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook version of his memoir, A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety, which he also narrated.

This news comes a day after the 91-year-old Carter, who had been undergoing radiation treatment for melanoma that had spread from his liver to his brain, announced he has been declared cancer-free.

He will be competing against rocker Patti Smith's reading of Blood on Snow, former talk show host Dick Cavett's autobiography Brief Encounters: Conversations, Magic Moments, and Assorted Hijinks, songwriter Janis Ian's narration of Patience and Sarah, and actress Amy Poehler's tell-all Yes Please.

Carter won his only Best Spoken Word Grammy in 2007 for writing and narrating the audiobook Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis.

