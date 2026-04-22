High-ranking DHS official sidelined over allegations of 'sugar daddy' relationship, luxe gifts and drug use

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News has learned a high-ranking Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official is on administrative leave after an investigation was launched into the leader's alleged "sugar daddy" relationship, lavish spending and drug use, according to a DHS official.

The probe unfolded after a formal complaint was filed against Julia Varvaro, 29, the DHS deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism, the Daily Mail first reported.

The man at the center of the allegations, described as a divorced father named "Robert," told the outlet he spent $40,000 on her during a three-month relationship that began on dating app Hinge — before discovering she had a profile on a website called Seeking, which markets itself as "a space where love and luxury meet."

He alleged that her "Seeking" profile was under the name "Alessia," and sought "mutually beneficial" relationships with "masculine men." Varvaro firmly denied the claims when questioned by the Daily Mail.

LIBERAL JOURNALIST CLAIMS ICE ACCEPTED HER RECRUITMENT APPLICATION WITHOUT PROPER VETTING

The outlet reported that prior to the pair's falling out, Robert took Varvaro on numerous posh getaways to Aruba, Italy, and Switzerland, purchasing her a $3,500 Bottega handbag and taking her to the high-end jewelry store, Cartier.

He added that during their travels, Varvaro flexed her government position in TSA security lines and claimed she could get VIP access to the Winter Olympics, allegedly bragging, "ICE works for me."

In his formal complaint to the DHS Office of the Inspector General, which was reviewed by the Daily Mail, Robert said he believes Varvaro is "under financial stress" and that her actions pose a severe national security risk.

CARDI B ISSUES WARNING TO ICE AT CALIFORNIA CONCERT KICKOFF: 'WE GON' JUMP THEY A----'

He also told the outlet he allegedly witnessed her use marijuana on nearly a dozen occasions and take recreational Xanax.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Varvaro described the alleged situation as a "mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together," adding, "I didn't know it was bad to go on vacation with your boyfriend."

The outlet said Varvaro admitted to being expedited through Dulles Airport security, but denied using marijuana, seeking VIP Olympic access, or having sugar daddies pay for her college, insisting that her request to Robert for a credit card in her name was "kind of a normal thing."

The scandal comes less than a month after photos were released of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon, which appeared to show him cross-dressing in private messages to three different women.

Fox News previously reported rumors of an alleged affair between Noem and her top advisor, Corey Lewandowski, contributed to her dismissal from her DHS post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She now serves as special envoy to the Shield of the Americas.

The CIA, DHS Office of the Inspector General, Hinge and Seeking did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Varvaro could not immediately be reached for comment.