Harris, prominent Democrats listed as 'key contacts' for Biden family business venture projects

EXCLUSIVE: A list of “key domestic contacts” for a joint venture involving Jim and Hunter Biden and now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. included former Vice President Joe Biden's current running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, among other prominent Democrats, Fox News has learned.

An email exclusively obtained by Fox News, with the subject line “Phase one domestic contacts/ projects” and dated May 15, 2017, Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, shared a list of “key domestic contacts for phase one target projects.”

The email is unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son.

The list, included Harris, D-Calif.; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Virginia Gov. Terry McCauliffe, among others.

It is unclear if any of the Democrats were ever contacted about the “target projects.”

The email was sent from Jim to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker and James Gilliar.

Bobulinksi was an institutional investor who was recruited by the Biden family to run their joint-venture with now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

Bobulinski is a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and served as the CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was the partnership between the CEFC/ Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

“I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden,” Bobulinski said in a statement to Fox News. “The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much-publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe's brother.”

Bobulinski was referring to an email, Fox News obtained last week, dated May 13, 2017, which included a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

The Biden campaign has said it has released the former vice president’s tax documents and returns, which do not reflect any involvement with Chinese investments. The campaign declined to comment to Fox News Thursday morning, and Harris's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bobulinski, in a statement to Fox News, said “Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.”

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” Bobulinski said “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line."

He added: “ I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.”

“Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening,” Bobulinski said, adding that he asks “the Biden family to address the American people and outline the facts so I can go back to being irrelevant — and so I am not put in a position to have to answer those questions for them.”

Bobulinski said he doesn’t “have a political ax to grind.”

“I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw,” he said. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.