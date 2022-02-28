Jill Biden introduces Kamala Harris as 'the president,' then says she was joking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Jill Biden mistakenly introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as the president of the United States during a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday, then claimed she was joking after correcting herself.

"As many of you know, our vice president's historic path to the White House began before she could even walk, marching with her parents in the Civil Rights movement, or at least being pushed in a stroller," Biden said during her introductory remarks.

"Since then, she has dedicated her life to pursuing justice and opportunity for all," Jill Biden continued. "She is a partner to Joe, especially on issues like voting rights, and is proud to be the first, but not the last."

Jill Biden then began to announce Harris as the president of the United States, but caught herself amid laughter from the audience and a shrug from President Biden.

The first lady then played off her apparent gaffe as a joke, telling the room that "I just said that to make you laugh."

President Biden himself has repeatedly referred to Harris as the president.

During a commencement address in December at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, the president spoke glowingly of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, touting, "Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum."

He previously referred to her as President Harris in March 2021, and also referred to her as "President-elect Harris" in December 2020 before he assumed office.

