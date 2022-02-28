Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Jill Biden introduces Kamala Harris as 'the president,' then says she was joking

First lady tells audience she called Harris the president 'to make you laugh'

By Jon Brown | Fox News
First lady Jill Biden mistakenly introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as the president of the United States during a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday, then claimed she was joking after correcting herself.

"As many of you know, our vice president's historic path to the White House began before she could even walk, marching with her parents in the Civil Rights movement, or at least being pushed in a stroller," Biden said during her introductory remarks.

"Since then, she has dedicated her life to pursuing justice and opportunity for all," Jill Biden continued. "She is a partner to Joe, especially on issues like voting rights, and is proud to be the first, but not the last."

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about the effect of pollution on her sight and taste remarks at the Prince George’s County Brandywine Maintenance Facility on Dec. 13, 2021, in Brandywine, Maryland.

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about the effect of pollution on her sight and taste remarks at the Prince George’s County Brandywine Maintenance Facility on Dec. 13, 2021, in Brandywine, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jill Biden then began to announce Harris as the president of the United States, but caught herself amid laughter from the audience and a shrug from President Biden.

The first lady then played off her apparent gaffe as a joke, telling the room that "I just said that to make you laugh."

President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, arrives to speak before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, arrives to speak before signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden himself has repeatedly referred to Harris as the president. 

BIDEN COMMITS MULTIPLE GAFFES IN COMMENCEMENT SPEECH, CALLS VP ‘PRESIDENT HARRIS’

During a commencement address in December at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, the president spoke glowingly of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, touting, "Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum."

He previously referred to her as President Harris in March 2021, and also referred to her as "President-elect Harris" in December 2020 before he assumed office.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.

