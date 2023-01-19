Expand / Collapse search
Jill Biden gets lesion removed from eyelid, deemed noncancerous

The 1st lady had another two lesions removed last week that was cancerous

Associated Press
A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a noncancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a "very common, totally harmless, noncancerous growth."

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event at the White House, on Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event at the White House, on Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

"Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures," O'Connor wrote. "She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well."

