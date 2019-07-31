Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Jewish activists block the entrance to an ICE facility in Minnesota

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
More than a hundred protestors, mostly Jewish activists, blocked the entrance to a facility operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota on Tuesday as part of #NeverAgainIsNow national movement against President Trump’s immigration policy.

At least 150 activists from the Twin Cities chapter of Never Again Is Now blocked two entrances to the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Fort Snelling, Minn., Tuesday. Protestors parked cars in the middle of the entrance lanes and stood with picket signs, many of which said “Abolish ICE,” the Star Tribune reported. Police cited 29 people for unlawful assembly when they refused to clear the entrance lanes, Fox 9 reported.

The #NeverAgainIsNow movement aims to make a connection between the “Never Again” slogan of the post-Holocaust era and the treatment of Central American migrants at detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protest organizers told Fox 9 that the event was meant to disrupt business operations at ICE offices until detention centers at the border are shut down. They also demanded the defunding of ICE and permanent protection for all undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers.