Jesse Watters: This week, all Biden's terrible decisions caught up with him

"Watters’ World" host Jesse Watters slammed the Biden administration Saturday, saying the president is "politically wounded 100 days in," and "doesn't have a clue how to fix the problems he created."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden is politically wounded 100 days in. He made some terrible decisions, or his people made the decisions for him, we don’t really know. And the results of these decisions have all begun to hurt the country all at once. Summer’s going to be a mess, so prepare yourself. Because Biden doesn’t have a clue how to fix the problems he created. First, Biden kneecapped the recovery. Seven million job openings and only about 250,000 people took a job. April was a disaster. Biden created a labor shortage because he gave workers way too much free money.

…

We can’t make it profitable not to work, or there won’t be any businesses left. Now, Biden doesn’t understand this supply and demand. Which brings us to the next problem he created: inflation. The Democrats pumped $2 trillion into the economy already this year. They just printed it. And they want to print $4 trillion more. That weakens the dollar. You add the unemployment money and the stimulus checks, there’s just too much paper chasing too few goods. That sends prices up. But you’re already up because the recovery jacks up demand.

…

Inflation’s like a hidden tax on Americans, and the taxman cometh. But the biggest hidden tax: gas prices. Since Biden’s election, prices have gone up $1.00 a gallon in some states, $.50 nationally. Now, some of this is natural as travel and demand pick up after COVID. But Biden’s war on oil and gas, killing the Keystone pipeline, banning fracking on federal land, and telling the energy companies they’re going to be out of business in 30 years when he gets rid of fossil fuels. That forces companies to raise prices. Gas prices never hit $3.00 a gallon during Trump's term, but we’re hovering around $3.00 a gallon already, last week, and that’s when the Russians hacked the Colonial Pipeline.

