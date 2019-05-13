Jesse Watters: Dems talk up 'global warming hysteria' because it 'makes them feel like they are saving the world'

Fox News' Jesse Watters went after the Democratic Party on climate change and global warming Monday saying they use the issue because they feel guilty for "the success of capitalism."

"If it was a real crisis you would not be joking like that. The whole global warming hysteria is a perfect encapsulation of the Democratic Party," Watters said on "The Five," responding to sketch over the weekend that Bill Nye "The Science Guy" rolled out on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

"What I am saying is the planet is on [bleep] fire. There are a lot of things we can do to put them out. Are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing is free, you idiots," Nye shouted on the show.

Watters argued that there were psychological and policy elements as to why Democrats rally around the global warming issue.

"It makes them feel superior, and it makes them feel like they are saving the world even though they are really not. And it also makes them feel like they are in touch with nature even though they are the ones who live in the cities and it's the conservatives doing the hunting and the fishing and the agricultural in rural America," Watters argued.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promoted the city’s Green New Deal Monday inside the lobby of Trump Tower, where the Democrat threatened President Trump’s family company with millions of dollars in fines if his buildings don’t comply with new environmental standards.

De Blasio faced hecklers and protesters during the event.

The "Watters' World" host also believes Democrats use the issue to implement their policies and that they feel guilty about capitalism.

"In terms of policy, they make people feel guilty and use fear in order to get people to do what they need to do. Because if you think about it all of their solutions to everything is the same. Global warming hysteria is just the Trojan horse to get into all of the things that they want to do," Watters said.

"Regulations, tax heights, ridiculous amounts of spending and attacking oil and gas companies, because this is all about feeling guilty for the success of capitalism. They cannot control capitalism and that drives them crazy."