POLITICS

JD Vance roasts Harris on Wisconsin tarmac for avoiding press, calls Air Force 2 his 'future plane'

Vance joked that press gaggle following Harris might 'get a little lonely' because she refuses to answer questions

Andrea Vacchiano
Published
Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, chats with reporters after he said he visited Air Force Two in Eau Claire, Wis. on 'America Reports.'

Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, attempted to confront Vice President Kamala Harris over not answering reporters' questions while both of their planes were on the tarmac of a Wisconsin airport on Wednesday.

Vance, who is former President Trump's running mate, also told a press gaggle at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport that he was trying to get a better look at Air Force Two because it's "going to be my plane in a few months."

The Republican told reporters that he worried Harris' press gaggle "might get a little lonely" because Harris doesn't answer their questions.

"Hey, guys. How are you?" Vance asked the group as he walked towards them. "I just wanted to check out my future plane, but I also wanted to go say hello to the Vice President and ask her why Kamala Harris refuses… why does she refuse to answer questions from the media?"

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Split image of Vance walking and Harris laughing

JD Vance walked over to Air Force Two after his plane landed at the same airport. He said he wanted to get a closer look at his "future plane." (AP / Getty Images)

"And I also thought that the press gaggle following her might get a little lonely," he added. "I, at least, have enough respect for you all, and for the American people you report to, to come and talk to you and to answer some questions. And so I thought her reporters might actually benefit from that as well."

Vance described the incident as "a little bit of fun."

"So I had a little bit of fun. I don't think the vice president waved at me as she drove away, but, I'm glad to have done it," he continued. "And I'm glad to be here in Wisconsin, actually trying to persuade people to vote for us as opposed to just giving another scripted speech."

JD Vance tries approaching Kamala Harris on Wisconsin tarmac to 'check out future plane' Video

Vance referenced the incident while speaking to employees of Wollard International, a manufacturing company, later that afternoon.

VIDEO FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM'S POV SHOWS FIGURE MOVING ON ROOF MOMENTS BEFORE GUNFIRE

Vance speaking at podium

Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at NMC-Wollard Inc. / Wollard International on August 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

"We've had a good day," Vance told the audience. "We actually just saw the vice president's plane on the tarmac. We landed about the same time that she did, and I went over there because I thought it might be nice to check out this plane that's going to be mine in a few months, if we all take care of business, and I think we will."

Split image of Harris and Vance

JD Vance tried approaching Vice President Kamala Harris at a Wisconsin airport on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

"But mostly, actually, I want to go and say hello to the journalists who are traveling along with the vice president, because I figured they must be lonely because Kamala Harris doesn't take any questions."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

