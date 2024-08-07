JD Vance roasts Harris on Wisconsin tarmac for avoiding press, calls Air Force 2 his 'future plane'

Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, attempted to confront Vice President Kamala Harris over not answering reporters' questions while both of their planes were on the tarmac of a Wisconsin airport on Wednesday.

Vance, who is former President Trump's running mate, also told a press gaggle at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport that he was trying to get a better look at Air Force Two because it's "going to be my plane in a few months."

The Republican told reporters that he worried Harris' press gaggle "might get a little lonely" because Harris doesn't answer their questions.

"Hey, guys. How are you?" Vance asked the group as he walked towards them. "I just wanted to check out my future plane, but I also wanted to go say hello to the Vice President and ask her why Kamala Harris refuses… why does she refuse to answer questions from the media?"

"And I also thought that the press gaggle following her might get a little lonely," he added. "I, at least, have enough respect for you all, and for the American people you report to, to come and talk to you and to answer some questions. And so I thought her reporters might actually benefit from that as well."

Vance described the incident as "a little bit of fun."

"So I had a little bit of fun. I don't think the vice president waved at me as she drove away, but, I'm glad to have done it," he continued. "And I'm glad to be here in Wisconsin, actually trying to persuade people to vote for us as opposed to just giving another scripted speech."

Vance referenced the incident while speaking to employees of Wollard International, a manufacturing company, later that afternoon.

"We've had a good day," Vance told the audience. "We actually just saw the vice president's plane on the tarmac. We landed about the same time that she did, and I went over there because I thought it might be nice to check out this plane that's going to be mine in a few months, if we all take care of business, and I think we will."

"But mostly, actually, I want to go and say hello to the journalists who are traveling along with the vice president, because I figured they must be lonely because Kamala Harris doesn't take any questions."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.