Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Presidential Debate

JD Vance agrees to debate Tim Walz on Oct. 1

Vance, Walz accept CBS News invite for New York City debate

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
JD Vance 'strongly' thinks he'll be at CBS debate, but won't do 'fake' debate Video

JD Vance 'strongly' thinks he'll be at CBS debate, but won't do 'fake' debate

Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance talks about his thoughts on an October debate with Harris running mate Gov. Tim Walz on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Ohio Sen. JD Vance announced Thursday that he has accepted an invitation to debate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 1. 

"The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already," Vance wrote in a post on X. "Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!" 

Walz, who is Vice President Harris’ running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, said on X yesterday "See you on October 1, JD." 

CBS News said in a prior statement that it invited both candidates to a debate in New York City, with Oct. 1 being one of the available dates. 

FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL DEFENDS HARRIS NOT TALKING TO PRESS IF IT ‘HELPS HER WIN’ 

JD Vance and Tim Walz

JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on Oct. 1. (AP/Carlos Osorio/Ross D. Franklin)

"We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates," the network said. 

Although Vance said on X that he would debate Walz on CNN on Sept. 18 – it’s not immediately clear if Walz will attend that date. 

TRACKING KAMALA HARRIS’ POLICY REVERSALS: A COMPREHENSIVE LIST OF KEY ISSUE FLIP-FLOPS 

Donald Trump shakes hands with JD Vance

Former President Trump shakes hands with JD Vance during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

CNN is quoting a spokesperson as saying that the network "invited both Senator Vance and Governor Walz to a Vice Presidential debate this fall, and Senator Vance has accepted." 

Harris and Walz in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. (RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We are always in communication with the campaigns around opportunities for the American public to hear from leading candidates for President and Vice President of the United States, and we look forward to this programming in the fall," the spokesperson added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics