JD Vance agrees to debate Tim Walz on Oct. 1

Ohio Sen. JD Vance announced Thursday that he has accepted an invitation to debate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 1.

"The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already," Vance wrote in a post on X. "Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!"

Walz, who is Vice President Harris’ running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, said on X yesterday "See you on October 1, JD."

CBS News said in a prior statement that it invited both candidates to a debate in New York City, with Oct. 1 being one of the available dates.

"We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates," the network said.

Although Vance said on X that he would debate Walz on CNN on Sept. 18 – it’s not immediately clear if Walz will attend that date.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CNN is quoting a spokesperson as saying that the network "invited both Senator Vance and Governor Walz to a Vice Presidential debate this fall, and Senator Vance has accepted."

"We are always in communication with the campaigns around opportunities for the American public to hear from leading candidates for President and Vice President of the United States, and we look forward to this programming in the fall," the spokesperson added.