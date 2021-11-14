Jayapal on social spending bill progress: 'We will have a vote this week'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending package will see a vote on the House floor on this week before being sent to the Senate, progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said Sunday.

Jayapal, appearing on MSNBC’s "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart," said she believes that Biden’s Build Back Better Act will move forward in the House this week.

"Yes is the short answer - we will have a vote this week," Jayapal said.

The progressive representative said that Senate Democrats and Biden will have to "get this across the finish line in the framework that it was presented."

The House version of the Build Back Better Act is a $1,750,000,000,000 package that Democrats are trying to get through both chambers without needing Republican support. By passing it through a process known as budget reconciliation, Democrats do not have to worry about garnering 60 Senate votes to defeat a filibuster.

The act includes a number of provisions on both legal and illegal immigration. Other provisions include $150 billion for housing, universal pre-K, and lowering health care costs, Jayapal said.

Moderate Democrats had said that they would not vote on the bill until the Congressional Budget Office produced their score for the bill, which would estimate how bills would impact the budget by looking at factors such as spending, revenue and deficits. Jayapal said that the House ultimately will not wait for the score on the whole bill, but will have enough information from CBO on the bill to move forward.

CBO Director Phillip Swagel said last week that his agency would release analyses of portions of the bill as they are ready.