Jane Timken, ex-Ohio GOP chair running for Senate, calls on Gonzalez to resign for voting to impeach Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Former Ohio GOP chair and U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken on Monday called on the state's Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez to resign for voting to impeach former President Trump last month.

"It is clear Congressman Gonzalez’ wrongful decision to vote with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to impeach President Trump has undermined his ability to effectively represent the people of the 16th district," Timken told Fox News. "Gonzalez should immediately resign so the Republican Party can unify behind new, conservative leadership for the 16th district."

EX-OHIO REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR JANE TIMKEN LAUNCHES 2022 SENATE RUN

Gonzalez represents Timken’s district.

"President Trump is the leader of our Party and we must have conservative leaders committed to the team if we are going to keep Ohio red and win back majorities in the U.S. House and Senate in 2022," Timken added. "Gonzalez should put his constituents and the Republican Party first by resigning from Congress."

Timken’s call comes after former Trump endorsed his former aide, Max Miller, who recently announced a primary challenge against Gonzalez in Ohio’s 16th district.

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the former president over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump previously indicated that he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the midterm elections.

"Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman," Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC. "He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT."

TRUMP ENDORSES MAX MILLER, IN PRIMARY AGAINST GOP REP. GONZALEZ, WHO VOTED FOR IMPEACHMENT

"Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart," Trump added. "Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Miller, 32, served on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 before joining the White House. After a stint in the office of presidential personnel, Miller became White House director of advance. He played a key role in Trump’s re-election bid in 2020, coordinating rallies and other campaign events.

Miller recently moved to Ohio’s 16th district ahead of his run for Gonzalez’s seat. Gonzalez was first elected to the House in 2018.

In a statement last January after his vote to impeach Trump, Gonzalez said the then president "helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution."

Trump was later acquitted in the Senate on a single charge of incitement of insurrection. The former president has yet to indicate whether he plans to run for the presidency in 2024.

Meanwhile, Timken last month announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate Ohio in 2022, calling herself a "conservative disruptor" who will advance former President Trump’s "America First" agenda for Ohio workers and families.

"I’m a mom and a fighter – who won’t stand back and let America become a socialist country," Timken told Fox News.