Jane Fonda makes another donation to AOC’s campaign

FIRST ON FOX: Hollywood actress and controversial Vietnam War activist Jane Fonda made another donation to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to help her get re-elected.

According to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) records, Fonda donated $1,000 to Ocasio-Cortez’s re-election campaign on Tuesday.

This is at least the fifth time Fonda has donated to Ocasio-Cortez since 2021.

Between January and September of 2021, the "In the Cool of the Day" actress donated a total of $850 to Ocasio-Cortez.

Tuesday’s donation is the largest one made by Fonda to the "Squad" Democrat to date and dwarfs her previous checks.

The "Monster-in-Law" actress marched against the Vietnam War in the 70s, where she was nicknamed "Hanoi Jane" and accused of treason after she posed behind an enemy anti-aircraft gun in Hanoi, Vietnam. She later acknowledged in 2018 that "It’s just horrible for me to think of that," but many veterans had not forgotten that photo.

"Hanoi Jane is a traitor—she was a traitor during the Vietnam War and you cannot undo being a traitor," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told the Washington Free Beacon that same year. "She broadcast live from Hanoi talking about war atrocities. She would have you believe it was just one bad photograph, but I entered the army in 1970 and we consider her a traitor and that's not going to change."

She was also arrested in 2019 while protesting climate change inaction on the Capitol steps in D.C.

Fonda has also begun opening up about her plastic surgery, recently admitting she "is not proud" of her facelift.

"I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one]," the "Circle of Love" star said.

"Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it," she added.

Meanwhile, key "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., narrowly survived her primary challenge Tuesday night, winning by only two percentage points.