Jan. 6 hearing to feature ex-Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson in surprise committee meeting

Hutchinson is expected to give an insider's look at how the West Wing operated in the run up and aftermath of the riots.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A high-ranking aide in former President Donald Trump's administration is set to testify in a surprise hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide of Trump former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is expected to appear and testify at the ongoing committee hearings regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Hutchinson's position as a high-ranking aide under Meadows has excited many hoping for insider information on the events of the riots from the perspective of the West Wing.

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, June 23, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, June 23, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP)

Rumors of Hutchinson's appearance before the Jan. 6 committee began after it was announced Monday that the committee will hold a hearing 1 p.m. ET Tuesday to reveal "recently obtained evidence," in an unexpected move after the committee planned to push hearings until July. 

A press release from the committee did not detail what that evidence will be or what witnesses may be present.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Former Justice Department officials detailed in a Jan. 6 committee hearing Thursday then-President Donald Trump's relentless campaign to overturn the 2020 election, which almost led to mass resignations.

Testimony centered on a dramatic Jan. 3 Oval Office meeting in which Trump was considering firing former acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen in favor of ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark. 

Notably, Clark was pushing extremely hard for the DOJ to send a letter encouraging state governments to send alternative slates of electors to Washington, D.C.

