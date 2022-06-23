Jan. 6 committee members to get personal security details as threats escalate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol are likely to receive security details as reported threats against them have increased this week.

The committee has held four hearings detailing former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and how that effort contributed to the attack on the Capitol. Several of the committee's seven members have received personalized death threats amid the public hearings.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said he discovered a letter addressed to his wife that threatened to murder Kinzinger, his wife and their months-old baby this weekend.

"It's always a concern for people ... For some members, it's a relatively new experience. For other members, it's an old experience," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-M.D., who serves on the committee said Wednesday. "So we have a spectrum on the committee, but we are all committed to making sure that everybody involved in this process is secure."

PENCE SAYS HE WON'T LET DEMS USE JAN. 6 TO ‘DISTRACT’ FROM THEIR ‘FAILED AGENDA,' PRAISES TRUMP RECORD

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HEARING: OFFICIALS DETAIL DOXXING, 'SEXUALIZED THREATS' TO FAMILIES AMID TRUMP PRESSURE

"And we're extremely concerned to make sure that the brave witnesses who come forward are able to do so in safety," he added.

The committee's fifth public hearing begins later Thursday and will focus on Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to assist him hin overturning the 2020 election results.

Then-Attorney General Bill Barr was among the loudest critics of mail-in ballots prior to the 2020 election, repeatedly warning that widespread use of the ballots could increase fraud.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump directed Barr to investigate alleged fraud after the election. Barr, however, stated that his DOJ found no evidence of fraud that could have impacted the outcome.