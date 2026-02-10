James Comer investigates reports of noncitizens found on key swing state's voter rolls

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into reports that a key swing state could have non-citizens both in its jury pools and voter rolls.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is sending a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi alongside Rep. John James, R-Mich., asking whether a specific county in the Detroit metropolitan area is giving rights exclusive to U.S. citizens to others residing there — which could potentially violate federal law.

"Non-citizens have appeared in the state’s jury pool, and in some instances, have been registered to vote. The Committee is requesting a briefing to understand the U.S. Department of Justice’s role in investigating such matters, and the potential for similar issues to be occurring nationwide," the letter said.

Comer argued that the Attorney General has the authority to take action against such abuses under the Civil Rights Act.

"Michigan’s jury pool is drawn from individuals holding driver’s licenses and state identification cards (state IDs). Under Michigan law, individuals who apply for a driver’s license or state ID are automatically registered to vote unless they affirmatively decline," he and James wrote.

"In Michigan’s Macomb County, Clerk Anthony Forlini uncovered significant breaches during a cross check of the Michigan Secretary of State’s Qualified Voter File and the county jury pool. Over a four-month period, 239 non-citizens were found to have been included in the jury pool. Of these individuals, 14 were identified as having been registered to vote at one point."

Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini announced last month that non-citizens were being found in local jury pools "at an alarming rate."

"What we have found is very disturbing — 239 non-citizens were found in the jury pool over a four-month period. In a cross check of our voter rolls it appears that 14 of these prospective jurors were registered to vote at some point in time," Forlini said in a press release on the county website. "Our [Qualified Voter File] shows instances where some of these non-citizens potentially having a voting history. One in particular appears to have voted several times, all of which could result in felony charges."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) already sued Michigan for its voter information late last year.

Comer and James asked Bondi to review whether similar issues were happening in other states as well, and whether "any states, counties, or local election or court officials have resisted, delayed, or refused cooperation with DOJ inquiries or corrective efforts related to these issues, and how DOJ has responded to such non-cooperation."

Meanwhile, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called Forlini's accusations "reckless" after the Democrat-led state launched its own probe into the matter.

"This is what happens when you prioritize headlines over facts, real people pay the price," Benson said in her own release. "Now, at least one eligible Michigan voter is under criminal investigation for doing nothing wrong, and at least two verified U.S. citizens risk losing their voter registration without notice. I take any reports of illegal voting activity very seriously."

Benson said only four people flagged by Forlini were really non-citizens registered to vote, and that those cases would be actively investigated.

There is no validated evidence to date that non-citizen voting has swayed the results of any federal election.

But Republicans have argued that the influx of illegal immigrants under the Biden administration has made the problem a real possibility in coming elections.

House Republicans have introduced multiple bills in recent weeks to crack down on the possibility, including the SAVE America Act, which is expected to be voted on this week.